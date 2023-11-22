Gas City police searching for suspect that led them on a chase

By Evan Harris
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GAS CITY, Ind. (WPTA) - Police in Gas City say they are on the lookout for a suspect who led them on a chase throughout the city.

Officers say a little before 12:40 Wednesday morning, an officer tried to pull over a Mercedes SUV that was reported stolen.

A news release says the car did not stop and led police on a chase around Gas City. Police say the car briefly stopped, and a female passenger got out before the suspect continued the chase.

The car lost control and stopped near State Road 22 and Water Street. Police say the suspect ran towards a wooded area, and officers lost sight of the person.

According to officers, a K-9 was used to find the suspect but lost track near a creek behind a school.

The release says the suspect was last seen in a white hoodie, jeans, and white shoes.

If anyone might have information, contact Officer Dalton Brown at dbrown@gascitypolice.net.

