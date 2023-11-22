Federal judge dismisses discrimination lawsuit against Huntington University

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WPTA) - A discrimination lawsuit filed by former Huntington University cross country athletes regarding sex discrimination by university leaders has been dismissed, reports show.

The federal lawsuit was filed Sept. 2022 on behalf of runners Hannah Stoffel and Emma Wilson, alleging criminal battery by coach Nicholas Johnson. The report says the allegations also include emotional and physical abuse, sex between Johnson and two of his student-athletes, and “pressure to take pills and injections—sometimes forcibly—containing unidentified substances.”

The lawsuit alleged university leaders violated Title IX by failing to protect female athletes from Johnson and singled them out for abuse. Huntington University filed a motion to dismiss the federal lawsuit last November, saying the plaintiffs failed to state a claim under Title IX.

Now on Wednesday, IndyStar reports U.S. District Judge Holly A. Brady ruled in favor of the university, saying plaintiffs did not meet the requirements to prove a Title IX violation, dropping the lawsuit. Brady wrote that the complaint failed to prove the university had actual knowledge of the abuse and was “deliberately indifferent” to it.

They report an attorney for the plaintiffs “vehemently” disagrees with the ruling and intends to appeal it and file a new complaint in state court.

“This decision supports the University’s position that the allegations brought forward in the civil lawsuit are not Title IX violations. Huntington University has had a legacy impact on providing a safe and compassionate environment for all students, faculty and staff for 126 years, and we will remain vigilant in continuing that legacy.”

Johnson faces sexual battery charges in a separate case involving one of the athletes.

In February of 2022, Johnson was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 150 days to be served under electronic monitoring after pleading guilty to identity deception. He had previously faced two counts of child seduction and one count of kidnapping and identity deception, but the charges were dropped in a plea deal.

His arrest followed accusations that he used a phony email account to communicate with a child and took the victim out of state without her parents’ knowledge.

