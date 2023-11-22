Family and friends came together to protest the death of Dachena Warren-Hill

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fallout continues after an officer involved shooting in Fort Wayne off Winchester Road. As one 9-1-1 caller said a person in a car tried to run an officer over.

Tonight, family and friends of the woman shot and killed by police gathered downtown to protest her death. Emotions were high as people mourned the 20-year-old who was shot and killed Sunday afternoon.

Pain rang out outside the Allen County Courthouse as around 50 protesters begged the community and police to say her name, Dachena Warren-Hill. Few felt the pain as much as Dachenas Grandmother Dawn Warren.

“She had a kind heart; she would stop for anyone and to have this happen to her is a grave mistake. Dear god, I can’t even describe the feeling, this is my worst nightmare as it would be anyone. I’m just glad to see everybody came out, this should show people what kind of a person Dachena was,” says Warren.

Family members took to social media after the incident to rally the community in hopes of getting justice for the young girl gone too soon.

One of the main goals that came from the protest, which remained completely peaceful, is to have bodycam footage of the incident released. Fort Wayne Police were not at the protest but told us on Monday, this process takes time.

The Allen County Coroner says the 2021 graduate died of multiple gunshot wounds and her death was ruled a “homicide-police action shooting”.

