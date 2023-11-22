THE BILLET BOND: Spacemen Player Shares Tragedy, Triumph with Kidd Family

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Reece Lukowiak, a young man from Australia, came to Fort Wayne to pursue his hockey dreams with the Fort Wayne Spacemen.

“Just to give me an opportunity to progress and play college hockey,” Lukowiak said. “That’s kind of been my goal for however long I’ve played.”

For many international players like Lukowiak, these opportunities are only made possible thanks to ‘billet families,’ local families that host players during the hockey season.

FWPD Detective Don Kidd and his wife Michelle decided to host a player back in 2021, and welcomed Lukowiak into their home. The young man impressed his new billet family right away.

“Reece will offer to help anytime, even when help’s not needed,” Michelle Kidd said. “He’s always offering. So my first impression was a great one of him.”

Lukowiak built a strong bond with Don, Michelle, and their entire family.

“They basically treat me like their son, their brothers,” Lukowiak said. “I treat them like my family.”

This storybook situation faced a harsh reality in September of 2022.

Suddenly and unexpectedly, Don passed away at just 53 years old.

Lukowiak had not yet returned to the US when that happened.

“I was quite upset because I wasn’t here to help the family with the grieving process,” Lukowiak said.

Despite the heartbreak, Michelle didn’t consider opting out of another year hosting Lukowiak in her home.

“When my husband passed away, I had no question that he would have wanted us to billet again the next year for Reece,” Kidd said.

Lukowiak helped Michelle and her family navigate a crushing time in their lives, and they helped guide him through his hockey journey. He’s back for another year at the Kidd house, now serving as a captain for the Spacemen.

“I can’t imagine him going back home or starting the next chapter of his life and it not be here,” Michelle Kidd said. “When Reece had that ‘C’ on his uniform for captain, I know Don would have been so proud of him.”

