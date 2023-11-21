WATCH: ATF displays $100,000 worth of stolen guns that were ‘headed to the streets’

Officials say suspect filled two coolers full of guns at a Michigan Dunham’s
By 16 News Now and Tom Powell
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Police are releasing new details regarding the kidnapping and robbery at a sporting goods store last week in Benton Township.

The armed robbery happened last Thursday at the Dunham’s Sports store at 1000 E. Napier Avenue.
While investigating, police learned that a manager at Dunham’s was kidnapped at gunpoint away from the store and was held hostage by two suspects. One of the suspects then went inside the store, which was closed at the time of the robbery, and stole a large number of pistols.

The manager was released by the suspects after the robbery and called police, who tracked the suspects and took them into custody. Police say all but one of the stolen pistols was successfully recovered.

Law enforcement officials held a joint news conference on Tuesday to announce more details on the investigation.

Courtesy WNDU: Law enforcement news conference