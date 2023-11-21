Police searching for man in connection to northwest side car break-ins

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department is looking for a person of interest in a recent string of car break-ins on the city’s northwest quadrant.

Police say the man is accused of stealing purses out of vehicles and using credit cards right after the break-ins.

Officers described him as a black male with medium-length braided hair with a mustache and goatee and also had tattoos on the tops of both hands.

Police say he is possibly driving a newer white Toyota Camry.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Fort Wayne Police Detective Bureau at 260-427-1201.

