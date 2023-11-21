Police searching for man in connection to northwest side car break-ins

By Evan Harris
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department is looking for a person of interest in a recent string of car break-ins on the city’s northwest quadrant.

Police say the man is accused of stealing purses out of vehicles and using credit cards right after the break-ins.

Officers described him as a black male with medium-length braided hair with a mustache and goatee and also had tattoos on the tops of both hands.

Police say he is possibly driving a newer white Toyota Camry.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Fort Wayne Police Detective Bureau at 260-427-1201.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FWPD investigating “Road Rage” incident on Maplecrest
Winchester Road shooting
20-year-old woman identified as Sunday’s officer-involved shooting victim
The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a police-involved shooting off of Winchester...
Witnesses describe tense scene after Officer-involved shooting Sunday
Future radar 11/21/2023
First Alert Forecast: Tracking rain for early in the holiday week
Michelle Bowman
Memorial raises thousands for woman killed in motorcycle crash in early November

Latest News

Police searching for man in connection to northwest side car break-ins
FWPD needs help identifying “person of interest” in jewelry store robbery
FWPD needs help identifying “person of interest” in jewelry store robbery
FWPD needs help identifying “person of interest” in jewelry store robbery
FWPD needs help identifying “person of interest” in jewelry store robbery
"A champion of the bassoon and double reed instruments, Alan oversaw huge developments at Fox...
Former CEO of Fox Products in South Whitley passes away