Police offering cash reward for Huntington man wanted for grandmother’s murder

By Evan Harris
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Billboards have been going up around the state, offering a cash reward for a man wanted in the murder of his 72-year-old grandmother in rural Markle.

The Huntington County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page a $1,000 reward for the arrest of 37-year-old Anthony Castleman.

Police say Castleman had left Huntington County and possibly trying to leave the state. Officers say 72-year-old Bernice Eubanks was found dead in her home on Nov. 12, and Castleman was accused of stabbing Eubanks multiple times.

Huntington County authorities say Indiana State Police, U.S. Marshals, and other local agencies are still investigating.

Police say if anyone has any information on his whereabouts, do not approach him. Call 911 or contact Detective Captain Malcom Jones, Detective Dylan Lagonegro with the Huntington County Sheriff’s Office, and Detective Matt Teusch with the Indiana State Police at 260-356-2520, or the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED2.

