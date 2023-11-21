Judge overseeing Delphi Murders Case recovering after treatment for ‘urgent medical condition’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen county judge who was brought in to oversee the Delphi Murders case is currently working from home. Court officials say she was treated for an urgent medical condition earlier this month. We’re told she spent several days in the hospital for inpatient treatment before she was released.

According to a statement from the court Judge Gull’s fellow Criminal Division Judges are handling her court calendar temporarily. A court official tells 21Alive Gull is still overseeing the Delphi murders case.

The trial is scheduled to take place in October of 2024.

Allen County Judge Fran Gull, appointed as the special judge in the Delphi murders case. (WTHR)

“After feeling under the weather for several days, Judge Gull consulted with her physician on Nov. 2, 2023. Her doctor concluded that she required treatment for an urgent medical condition. Judge Gull was subsequently admitted to a Fort Wayne hospital for inpatient treatment for several days. Since then, she has been working from home in coordination with her Allen Superior Court colleagues. Her fellow Criminal Division Judges are handling Judge Gull’s court calendar temporarily until she returns to the office, which she expects to be soon.”

