Judge overseeing Delphi Murders Case recovering after treatment for ‘urgent medical condition’

21Alive confirms Gull is still overseeing the high profile case
By Tom Powell
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen county judge who was brought in to oversee the Delphi Murders case is currently working from home. Court officials say she was treated for an urgent medical condition earlier this month. We’re told she spent several days in the hospital for inpatient treatment before she was released.

According to a statement from the court Judge Gull’s fellow Criminal Division Judges are handling her court calendar temporarily. A court official tells 21Alive Gull is still overseeing the Delphi murders case.

The trial is scheduled to take place in October of 2024.

Allen County Judge Fran Gull, appointed as the special judge in the Delphi murders case.
Allen County Judge Fran Gull, appointed as the special judge in the Delphi murders case.(WTHR)

“After feeling under the weather for several days, Judge Gull consulted with her physician on Nov. 2, 2023. Her doctor concluded that she required treatment for an urgent medical condition. Judge Gull was subsequently admitted to a Fort Wayne hospital for inpatient treatment for several days. Since then, she has been working from home in coordination with her Allen Superior Court colleagues. Her fellow Criminal Division Judges are handling Judge Gull’s court calendar temporarily until she returns to the office, which she expects to be soon.”

Allen Superior Court Statement

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FWPD investigating “Road Rage” incident on Maplecrest
Winchester Road shooting
20-year-old woman identified in Sunday’s officer-involved shooting
The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a police-involved shooting off of Winchester...
Witnesses describe tense scene after Officer-involved shooting Sunday
Future radar 11/21/2023
First Alert Forecast: Tracking rain for early in the holiday week
Huntington crash
Emergency crews respond to crash involving utility truck near Huntington

Latest News

Delphi Judge Update
20-year-old Dachena Warren-Hill
FWPD identifies officer who shot, killed 20-year-old Dachena Warren-Hill
FWPD identifies officer who shot, killed 20-year-old Dachena Warren-Hill
Police offering cash reward for Huntington man wanted for grandmother’s murder
Police offering cash reward for Huntington man wanted for grandmother’s murder