FWPD searching for missing girl, 15-year-old Amera Debacher

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department said in a safety alert Tuesday morning they’re searching for 15-year-old Amera Debacher. They believe she could be in danger.

Debacher is 5 foot 1 inch tall and weighs 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing red shirt and black sweatpants and was carrying a black bookbag.

If you see Debacher, call police at (260) 427-1222.

