FWPD needs help identifying “person of interest” in jewelry store robbery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in a jewelry store robbery last week.

Police say the robbery happened at Peter Franklin Jewelers on West Jefferson Boulevard.

A news release says A man went into the store around noon on Nov. 13 and asked to see some items. Police said while the man was handling an expensive wristwatch, he ran out of the store without paying for the watch.

Police describe the person of interest as a heavyset black man with a beard and mustache who was last seen wearing dark pants, a white shirt with a dark stripe across his chest, a blue hooded coat, and a black and white Carhartt baseball-style hat.

The FWPD asks for anyone with information to call the Fort Wayne Police Detective Bureau at 260-427-1201.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.