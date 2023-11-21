FWPD identifies officer who shot, killed 20-year-old Dachena Warren-Hill

By Evan Harris
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department has identified the police officer who shot and killed a 20-year-old woman on Sunday.

Fort Wayne police say Officer Mark A. Guzman was the officer who shot and killed Dachena Warren-Hill after they were called to a fight on Sunday morning.

Police say the 911 caller told them that someone was trying to run over an officer at the scene.

Investigators say Guzman fired a shot, hitting and killing Warren-Hill, who was behind the wheel of the car.

