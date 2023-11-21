FWPD: 10-year-old Rajah Haley found safe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - UPDATE: Police say Rajah Haley has been found safe.

ORIGINAL RELEASE:

FWPD alerted the public Tuesday morning that they’re searching for missing 10-year-old Rajah Haley.

Haley is 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. Haley has brown hair and dark brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a Lilo and Stitch shirt, a navy blue jacket with fur on the hood, black leggings and blue and purple shoes.

If you see Rajah Haley, call FWPD at (260) 427-1222.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.