FWCS Culinary Art students serve the community a free Thanksgiving feast

By Kara Porzuczek
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Community Schools Culinary Art students have been preparing for days to serve anyone who needs a Thanksgiving meal. People showed out tonight to eat and support the high school student’s hard work.

Monday was the 5th annual FWCS Thanksgiving feast. Students and volunteers came together to serve all the holiday classics. The volunteers were made up of retired faculty, current faculty, graduated students and local business owners.

One volunteer was Rich Tavierne who owns Sweet Aroma Barbeque. He spends time throughout the year teaching the culinary students and says events like tonight are important for them to participate in.

“When you integrate an educational experience like this with community, they start to broaden their scope, broaden their view of how they can help community. So now they can walk into life and realize hey I can give back,” explains Tavierne.

Those who attended were grateful for the free meal and even more grateful to see who was serving them.

“This is gorgeous, this is so beautiful. I love to see when the kids get together like this cause it’s a big deal to a lot of the community here,” says Fort Wayne resident Valerie Brown.

The FWCS Career Academy not only has a Culinary Arts program but also Automotive, Cosmetology and much more to offer their students. In fact, students were the ones to come up with the Thanksgiving meal idea five years ago.

Those a part of the program see the benefits and are thankful for the opportunity to get ready for life.

“I’ve met new people, and they’ve got me out in a career I didn’t know I would ever do. Like it’s gotten me a lot further than I thought I would ever be in life,” says Career Academy student Maddison Fisher.

The team served nearly 500 people tonight and hope to do more events like throughout the year.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FWPD investigating “Road Rage” incident on Maplecrest
The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a police-involved shooting off of Winchester...
Witnesses describe tense scene after Officer-involved shooting Sunday
Winchester Road shooting
20-year-old woman identified as Sunday’s officer-involved shooting victim
Future radar 11/21/2023
First Alert Forecast: Tracking rain for early in the holiday week
Sunday forecast 11/19/2023
First Alert Forecast: Seasonal temperatures on Sunday

Latest News

Fort Wayne Community School Culinary Arts students give back to the community.
Thanksgiving Day travel delays
Thanksgiving week traveling forecast: Could weather impact your holiday plans?
Michelle Bowman
Memorial raises thousands for woman killed in motorcycle crash in early November
21Alive News at 11
Memorial raises thousands for woman killed in motorcycle crash in early November