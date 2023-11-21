Fort Wayne’s Thanksgiving Day weather history

Reviewing the warmest, coldest, and snowiest Thanksgivings since 1950.
Thanksgiving weather
Thanksgiving weather(WPTA)
By Brian Barrett
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - One word describes the weather in the Summit city on Thanksgiving; unpredictable.

Some years there have been snow, others rain, and we have even seen record setting warmth.

Usually, our weather consists of highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 30s.

Thanksgiving average temps (Fort Wayne)
Thanksgiving average temps (Fort Wayne)(WPTA)

The warmest Thanksgiving was set back on November 22nd, 1973, as temperatures soared to 63 degrees.

The coldest was recorded in 1956 as highs only rose into the mid-to-upper 20s.

The wettest one happened about 13 years ago, when more than an inch and three quarters of rain fell.

Thanksgiving day extremes
Thanksgiving day extremes(WPTA)

It’s not just rain that we’ve seen on Thanksgiving, we’ve also seen our fair share of snow.

The most recent year for accumulating snow was 2021, where about two tenths of an inch dropped, and in 2014 there was only a dusting.

The most snow ever recorded happened in 1980, when the Fort secured 4 inches.

Since 1950, there have been 11 years when a tenth of an inch of snow or more accumulated in the Fort.

That makes the statistical chances to see measurable snow, which is a tenth of an inch or greater, about 15%.

Thanksgiving day measurable snowfall chances
Thanksgiving day measurable snowfall chances(WPTA)

