Emergency crews respond to crash involving utility truck near Huntington

By Evan Harris
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WPTA) - Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a utility truck outside of Huntington early Tuesday.

Police told our crew at the scene that the crash happened before 9 a.m. at the intersection of N Meridian Rd. and State Road 224, just southeast of Huntington.

Officers at the scene say State Road 224 and N. Meridian Road were both closed to remove the vehicles, but both roads have since re-opened.

Police say a Heartland REMC electric company truck was driving east on S.R. 224 when it collided with a Ford Explorer, causing the utility truck to go off the road and roll several times.

The driver and passenger in the utility truck were taken to Lutheran Hospital, while the driver of the Ford was taken to the hospital by a family member.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police searching for man in connection to northwest side car break-ins

Updated: moments ago
|
By Evan Harris
The Fort Wayne Police Department is looking for a person of interest in a recent string of car break-ins on the city’s northwest quadrant.

News

Police searching for man in connection to northwest side car break-ins

Updated: moments ago

Crime

FWPD needs help identifying “person of interest” in jewelry store robbery

FWPD needs help identifying “person of interest” in jewelry store robbery

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Evan Harris
The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in a jewelry store robbery last week.

News

FWPD needs help identifying “person of interest” in jewelry store robbery

FWPD needs help identifying “person of interest” in jewelry store robbery

Updated: 32 minutes ago

News

"A champion of the bassoon and double reed instruments, Alan oversaw huge developments at Fox...

Former CEO of Fox Products in South Whitley passes away

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Tom Powell
A company spokesperson says 89-year-old Alan Fox passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends. He ran the company from 1960-2012. Alan was son of the company’s founder Hugo Fox. He left his career in chemical engineering to run the family business.

Latest News

News

Emergency crews respond to crash involving utility truck near Huntington

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

21Alive News at 6

14 emaciated puppies seized, Huntington Co. Humane Society asking for donations, adoptions

Updated: 2 hours ago
21Alive News at 6

News

FWPD searching for missing child; 10-year-old Rajah Haley

FWPD: 10-year-old Rajah Haley found safe

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jessica Walter
FWPD alerted the public Tuesday morning that they’re searching for missing 10-year-old Rajah Haley.

News

Missing 15-year-old Amera Debacher

FWPD searching for missing girl, 15-year-old Amera Debacher

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jessica Walter
The Fort Wayne Police Department said in a safety alert Tuesday morning they’re searching for 15-year-old Amera Debacher. They believe she could be in danger.

Politics

Destiny Wells

Democrat Destiny Wells launches attorney general bid

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Indiana Capital Chronicle
Democrat Destiny Wells on Monday announced that she’s running for Indiana attorney general.