Emergency crews respond to crash involving utility truck near Huntington

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WPTA) - Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a utility truck outside of Huntington early Tuesday.

Police told our crew at the scene that the crash happened before 9 a.m. at the intersection of N Meridian Rd. and State Road 224, just southeast of Huntington.

Officers at the scene say State Road 224 and N. Meridian Road were both closed to remove the vehicles, but both roads have since re-opened.

Police say a Heartland REMC electric company truck was driving east on S.R. 224 when it collided with a Ford Explorer, causing the utility truck to go off the road and roll several times.

The driver and passenger in the utility truck were taken to Lutheran Hospital, while the driver of the Ford was taken to the hospital by a family member.

