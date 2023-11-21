14 emaciated puppies seized, Huntington Co. Humane Society asking for donations, adoptions

By Evan Harris
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WPTA) - Staff at the Humane Society in Huntington are seeking anyone looking to adopt a dog after taking in 14 emaciated dogs and puppies.

The shelter is not releasing much information about what caused the seizure, but they say to make room for the new dogs, current dogs at the shelter need to be adopted.

What we know is that the seized dogs came from a hoarding and neglect situation, with all of the dogs having poor and unsanitary living conditions and skin issues.

The shelter says they are at more than double its normal capacity, and there are 16 dogs ready to be adopted, allowing for the recently seized dogs more room to heal.

The humane society is asking for monetary donations to go towards veterinary care for many of the dogs, as well as canned food and other supplies.

To view the list of needed items, click here.

