Memorial raises thousands for woman killed in motorcycle crash in early November

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A memorial motorcycle ride and benefit was held Saturday afternoon for a Huntertown woman killed in a crash in early November.

The benefit, “Ride for Michelle Bowman,” was created by Wheels N Wind after the death of 51-year-old Michelle Bowman, who died after a motorcycle crash back on Nov. 5 in northeastern Allen County, near Schwartz and Notestine roads.

Saturday afternoon, Wheels N Wind hosted a charity ride in Bowman’s honor and said all donations would go towards offsetting final expenses.

A vigil was also held that evening at Bootleggers Saloon and Galley to remember Bowman.

Event organizers say more than $5,000 was raised.

