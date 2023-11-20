Memorial raises thousands for woman killed in motorcycle crash in early November

By Evan Harris
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A memorial motorcycle ride and benefit was held Saturday afternoon for a Huntertown woman killed in a crash in early November.

The benefit, “Ride for Michelle Bowman,” was created by Wheels N Wind after the death of 51-year-old Michelle Bowman, who died after a motorcycle crash back on Nov. 5 in northeastern Allen County, near Schwartz and Notestine roads.

Saturday afternoon, Wheels N Wind hosted a charity ride in Bowman’s honor and said all donations would go towards offsetting final expenses.

A vigil was also held that evening at Bootleggers Saloon and Galley to remember Bowman.

Event organizers say more than $5,000 was raised.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FWPD investigating “Road Rage” incident on Maplecrest
The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a police-involved shooting off of Winchester...
Witnesses describe tense scene after Officer-involved shooting Sunday
Winchester Road shooting
20-year-old woman identified as Sunday’s officer-involved shooting victim
Future radar 11/21/2023
First Alert Forecast: Tracking rain for early in the holiday week
Sunday forecast 11/19/2023
First Alert Forecast: Seasonal temperatures on Sunday

Latest News

Students give the community free meals for Thanksgiving.
FWCS Culinary Art students serve the community a free Thanksgiving feast
Fort Wayne Community School Culinary Arts students give back to the community.
Thanksgiving Day travel delays
Thanksgiving week traveling forecast: Could weather impact your holiday plans?
21Alive News at 11
Memorial raises thousands for woman killed in motorcycle crash in early November