INDOT announces rolling slowdowns for I-69 near Angola

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - INDOT has announced plans for rolling slowdowns on I-69 in Steuben County.

Officials say starting Nov. 21, the slowdowns will take place in both directions of I-69 between mile markers 343 and 353.

INDOT says NIPSCO crews will be performing utility line work across all lanes of I-69 at mile marker 348, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Nov. 22.

