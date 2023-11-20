INDOT announces rolling slowdowns for I-69 near Angola

By Evan Harris
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - INDOT has announced plans for rolling slowdowns on I-69 in Steuben County.

Officials say starting Nov. 21, the slowdowns will take place in both directions of I-69 between mile markers 343 and 353.

INDOT says NIPSCO crews will be performing utility line work across all lanes of I-69 at mile marker 348, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Nov. 22.

