City offices to close Thursday, Friday for Thanksgiving

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne city offices will be closed for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

According to a news release, offices will be on Thursday, November 23, and Friday, November 24.

City leaders say there will be no leaf collection on those days, and garbage and recycling collection will be pushed back one day, with Thursday’s collection on Friday and Friday’s collection on Saturday.

