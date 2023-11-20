20-year-old woman identified as Sunday’s officer-involved shooting victim
Published: Nov. 20, 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The coroner’s office has identified the woman who was killed in Sunday morning’s shooting on Winchester Road.
According to a news release, 20-year-old Dachena Warren-Hill of Fort Wayne was named as the victim.
The Allen County coroner says Warren-Hill died from multiple gunshot wounds and her death was ruled a “homicide-police action shooting.”
Police were called to the scene of a fight near Winchester Road and Babcock Lane around 11:50 Sunday morning.
Warren-Hill is now the 25th homicide for Allen County in 2023.
The incident is still under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department.
