20-year-old woman identified as Sunday’s officer-involved shooting victim

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The coroner’s office has identified the woman who was killed in Sunday morning’s shooting on Winchester Road.

According to a news release, 20-year-old Dachena Warren-Hill of Fort Wayne was named as the victim.

The Allen County coroner says Warren-Hill died from multiple gunshot wounds and her death was ruled a “homicide-police action shooting.”

Police were called to the scene of a fight near Winchester Road and Babcock Lane around 11:50 Sunday morning.

Warren-Hill is now the 25th homicide for Allen County in 2023.

The incident is still under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department.

