Witnesses describe tense scene after Officer-involved shooting Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a police-involved shooting off of Winchester Road that took place Sunday morning.

Police were called to Winchester Road and Babcock Lane to reports of a fight at around 11:51 a.m. According to police, several people were fighting and a gold car was repeatedly ‘banging into a house.’ Police say the caller said someone was trying to run someone else over with that car.

Once an officer got there police say a person driving that car tried to run the officer over.

Police say the officer fired a shot and struck the driver. According to police, neither the officer was not injured.

At this time, police say to avoid using Winchester Road. Officers have the road blocked off between Bluffton and Godfrey.

