GLENDALE, Ariz. (WPTA) - Northrop grad Jalen Jackson poured in a game-high 19 points for Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball in an 93-81 win over South Dakota.

The Mastodons improve to a program-best 5-0 start after capturing the inaugural Arizona Tip-Off Desert Division Championship.

