Hundreds gather for 51st Annual Fort Wayne Hamfest

By Caleb Saylor
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (21Alive) - Amateur radio enthusiasts gathered at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum this weekend for the Fort Wayne Hamfest and Computer Expo.

The two day convention brought together both local amateur radio clubs, and clubs from across the region, to share their love for amateur radio, buy equipment to improve their set-ups, and learn more about amateur radio.

Organizers of the event say it’s is a chance to raise awareness about ham radio and the role it plays in our society while sparking new interest in the decades old hobby.

Charles Ward with Fort Wayne Hamfest says, “Amateur radio is a gateway to our youngsters to experience and get engaged in our stem activities because you use a lot of science, technology, math. There’s a lot of things like that involved in amateur radio, and amateur radio is the spirit of experimentation. We do a lot of experimenting because we try to figure out how to make things work and make them work.”

This year marked the 51st year for the event, sponsored by the Allen County Amateur Radio Technical Society

