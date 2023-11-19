FWPD investigating “Road Rage” incident on Maplecrest

By Emilia Miles
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 2:10 PM EST
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Police are investigating what witnesses described as a road rage incident.  It happened Sunday afternoon along Maplecrest near the intersection of Lake Avenue.

A witness tells 21Alive he was driving by when he heard gunfire, and a bullet went through the front passenger window of his SUV.

A large portion of Maplecrest was shut down for more than an hour as police gathered evidence on the scene. 21Alive is working to gather more information from police as to whether anyone was shot.

