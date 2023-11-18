Humane Fort Wayne helps bring dog and her eight puppies back to health

By Kara Porzuczek
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Carmella the dog was rescued back in October with her eight puppies by her side. Her focus was on her babies and when taken to a shelter she let no one near them.

She was found by Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control and found their shelter to be hard. Between being surrounded by other dogs and constant barking Carmella was in bad shape.

The German Sheperd mix was soon taken in by Humane Fort Wayne. They quickly transferred her to a foster home in Auburn to get more direct care.

When Humane Fort Wayne first got Carmella, she was sick and only weighed in at a concerning 36 pounds. Dogs her size are supposed to weigh about double that from anywhere between 60 and 70 pounds. So far, she has gained four pounds which Humane Fort Wayne says is great considering she is nursing eight puppies.

The pup has seen improvements the past couple of weeks including accepting treats and pets from her foster owners. Even with that, they say she has a long way to go.

“She’s not gonna be the dog that is adoptable in a week. She’s going to take some time; this is one of those labours of love,” explains Gibson.

Humane Fort Wayne doesn’t only help dogs in need, but also their families. They do this with their Pet Food Pantry, which has seen higher foot traffic as of late. If you want to help dogs like Carmella and her pups you can donate any animal related items to Humane Fort Wayne during their business hours.

