Steuben Co. man dies after being ejected from truck in crash

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Steuben County late Thursday evening.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 9 p.m. on State Road 1 near Metz Road.

When officers arrived, they said a red Chevy truck was seen on the side of the road near a curve, and a man was lying face down and unresponsive near the truck.

First responders say though they tried to save the man’s life, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was identified as 36-year-old Daniel Thomas McKean of Butler. A news release says McKean drove north on State Road 1 at high speeds when he reached the curve, lost control, and overturned.

Police say McKean was ejected from the truck during the crash and died from blunt-force trauma.

Officers believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, and McKean was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

