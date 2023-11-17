Pufferbelly Trail extension to open Monday

By Evan Harris
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with Fort Wayne Trails say the time has come for a long-awaited trail opening.

According to the organization’s Facebook page, the newest addition to Pufferbelly Trail is set to open to the public on Monday, Nov. 20, at 9:30 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Their Facebook page also says the new extension of the trail will begin near Life Bridge Church, off Corbin and Union Chapel roads.

In April 2022, the City of Fort Wayne was granted nearly $2.7M to finish the remaining 1.78 miles of the trail and construction began in early 2023.

