Linda Likes It: Christmas on Broadway highlights Erin’s House for Grieving Children

By Linda Jackson
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - This year’s Christmas on Broadway in front of the Shine and Hardin Law Offices will highlight Erin’s House for Grieving Children in Fort Wayne as families gather to help light the big tree and kick off holiday celebrations in the city.

For this week’s Linda Likes It, evening anchor Linda Jackson introduces us to the Miller family, chosen to help flip the switch for the tree lighting ceremony!

