Leo quarterback Decker displays humility for his pride of Lions

By Chris Ryan
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEO-CEDARVILLE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leo quarterback Kylar Decker calls himself more of a baseball guy.

Decker says Lions head coach Jason Doerffler reignited his love of football.

The senior leader under center adds that it’s the love from his teammates that motivates him to lay it all on the gridiron every Friday night.

Decker and the Lions will host Northwood in their first semistate matchup in a dozen years, tonight, at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Elyria community is rallying around a family that tragically lost a child Monday....
11-year-old dies unexpectedly after respiratory infection
Three arrested after police chase early Wednesday morning
Delphi documents
Fellow inmate alleges abuse of Delphi murders suspect at the hands of prison staff
The flames that engulfed a Carrollton family’s home on Saturday night claimed the life of...
House fire kills 18-year-old high school senior in Ohio
25-year-old Keegan Mills
Marion man killed in Wednesday evening shooting, 25-year-old arrested

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Joe Burrow out for the season due to injury, coach says
Leo's Dearious Carter at practice (11/14/23)
Football Player of the Week: Leo’s Dearious Carter
Angola's Morgan Gaerte signs with Notre Dame volleyball (11/16/23).
Angola’s Gaerte signs with Notre Dame volleyball, Ball heads to UCF
Blackhawk Christian's Abbie Cresse poses for a photo with friends and family after signing with...
Blackhawk Christian volleyball star Cresse signs with Dayton