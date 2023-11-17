Leo quarterback Decker displays humility for his pride of Lions

LEO-CEDARVILLE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leo quarterback Kylar Decker calls himself more of a baseball guy.

Decker says Lions head coach Jason Doerffler reignited his love of football.

The senior leader under center adds that it’s the love from his teammates that motivates him to lay it all on the gridiron every Friday night.

Decker and the Lions will host Northwood in their first semistate matchup in a dozen years, tonight, at 7 p.m.

