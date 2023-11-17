Headwaters Park Ice Rink welcomes skaters starting this Saturday

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Headwaters Park Ice Skating Rink is set to open up to skaters in downtown Fort Wayne on Saturday afternoon.

RELATED: City takes over Headwaters Park operations

The rink’s 21st season kicks off on Nov. 18 at noon and typically lasts through the end of February.

This year’s hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The rink will be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day.

Tickets for those ages 3 and older cost $6 and those who are two in under get in free. Skate rentals are $3. There is no cost for spectators. For more information on the rink, check out their website.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

