Fort Wayne Komets to change name to “Fort Wayne Blacksnakes”

By Evan Harris
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Komets is renaming for the second time in franchise history as the Fort Wayne Blacksnakes.

The name change is in part of military appreciation weekend, team officials say.

Komets officials say the name change is happening to honor the 122nd Fighter Wing and welcome the arrival of F-16 jets to the base amidst the departure of the A-10 jets.

Officials say the team will wear special jerseys each night to commemorate the A-10 and F-16 jets, and a silent jersey auction will take place during each game.

On Saturday, the Komets play Toledo at 7:35 p.m. and play Wheeling at 5:05 on Sunday.

Officials say there will be a special buy one, get one free ticket offer for all active-duty military members and veterans.

To purchase tickets, you can get them at the Coliseum’s Ticket Office or on Ticketmaster.

