‘One of the best days ever:’ 60+ children find forever families during Allen County’s ‘Adoption Day’

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A heartwarming day at the Allen County Courthouse on Thursday as 61 children were adopted into their forever families.

17 years ago, Nov. 16 was named ‘Adoption Day’ in Allen County, marked as a day to celebrate and honor families who adopt.

Three adoptive families of the 41 who participated agreed to have their adoption hearings filmed to raise awareness about the need to help children in the foster care system. Leaders say they gather adoption cases from September to November to celebrate the occasion in groups.

Judge Lori Morgan, who has been working with adoptive families for 28 years, calls the celebration one of the best days ever.

21Alive News spoke with one of the new families, who adopted a set of twins. Serena and Randall Wagler tell us they were fostering the twins when they got a call that their case was changing to adoption. They said they knew then that they couldn’t say goodbye.

“In a way, it seems like nothing’s changed, because they felt like ours already for the past year. It’s really emotional at the same time, I was crying in there,” Serena said.

Serena tells us the twins fit right in with their new siblings, joking that they doubled their number of kids in just one day.

Anyone interested in learning more about becoming an adoptive parent may contact Michelle Nell, Special Needs Adoption Program Specialist, Department of Child Services at 219-851-3174.

