Marion man killed in Wednesday evening shooting, 25-year-old arrested

MARION, Ind. (WPTA) - A Kokomo man faces a murder charge after shooting and killing another man Wednesday evening.

Officers say they were called around 7:40 p.m. by a woman screaming that she needed help.

First responders went to a home in the 700 block of S. Miller Avenue in Marion, and the woman told police at the scene her boyfriend had been shot.

Officers say the man, 25-year-old Quentin McCool, was bleeding from a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.

Marion police say 25-year-old Keegan Mills of Kokomo was identified as a suspect and arrested shortly later.

Police say Mills faces three charges: murder, attempted murder, and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

The incident is under investigation.

Police at the scene of a shooting that took the life of a 25-year-old man in Marion on Wednesday evening. (Marion Channel 27)

