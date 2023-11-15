West Central Fire Department makes history with all-female crew

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - When you think of a firefighter, you may think a man has the job, but recently there was a day at the West Central Fire Department when no man could be found.

The fire department recently made history with an all-female crew. The women tell our Emilia Miles, they’re honored to serve their community.

The department provides fire and emergency protection services to people who live in Aboite and Lake townships in Allen County.

“We are part of that person’s worst day and we are here to try to make it better as best as we can.”

Savannah Wallin, Kristi Smith, and Jessica Everett are all part of the crew. All three say it’s a privilege to help people during a difficult time. They also say they hope to inspire other young women and girls for years to come.

The department is actually looking for volunteers to assist with the full-time staff. If you’d like to apply to become a volunteer, you can download the application from their website. Click here!

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.