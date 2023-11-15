Turkey Rally 2023: Help local families celebrate Thanksgiving

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - You can help local families stuff their homes with a meal they deserve this Thanksgiving during the annual Turkey Rally Food Drive.

On Thursday, November 16, leaders are accepting donations of turkeys, hams, and holiday sides like canned green beans, stuffing mix, and more. Community members can also make a monetary donation in person or online here.

You can drop off your donations at any of the following locations from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

Kroger 601 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 5725 Coventry Ln, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 1125 W State Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46808 6002 St. Joe Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46835

Community Harvest Food Bank 999 E Tillman Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46816



In 2022, Community Harvest Food Bank said generous donations helped provide 771 families with Thanksgiving dinners. In total, 668 turkeys, 40 hams, 63 pork loins, and 5,480 pounds of holiday fixings were contributed to the cause. $34,947 in monetary donations were also made, helping provide an estimated 140,000 meals over the holidays.

21Alive is a proud media sponsor of this annual event.

