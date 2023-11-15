Three arrested on city’s southeast side after police chase, shooting at officers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne police say three men have been arrested in connection to an overnight police chase and firing shots at officers.

Police officials say the incident happened near Lillie Street around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Officers say the Fort Wayne Gang Unit saw a car they believed to be registered to gang members.

Officers say when they tried to pull the car over, a police chase ensued.

The car eventually crashed into another parked car at the intersection of Capitol Avenue and South Anthony Boulevard.

Officers tell our crew that four people got out of the car and ran from police while firing at least a dozen shots at officers.

No one was injured when shots were fired, but police say three of the four men were arrested, and we are working to learn more about their identities.

