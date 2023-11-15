Semi driver killed in Steuben County crash Tuesday

(Steuben County Sheriff's Office)
By Evan Harris
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - One person was killed in a semi-tractor-trailer crash in Steuben County Tuesday evening.

Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies say they responded to the area of U.S. 20 and County Road 20 N a little after 7:15 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a tractor-trailer that ran off the road and down into an embankment.

Officers say they were also told the driver was possibly trapped inside the vehicle.

Deputies say when they arrived at the scene, the driver’s door was open, and the driver was partly outside of the truck and was unresponsive.

First responders say the driver, 62-year-old Thomas Jamrock of Omaha, Nebraska, was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving measures.

A news release says Jamrock was at a curve in the road, when he left the roadway at a high speed, collided with a guardrail, then overturned.

The official cause of the crash is under investigation.

