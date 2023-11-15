Salvation Army kicks off annual Red Kettle fundraiser

By Alex Null
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Wednesday at Sweetwater Sound, staff with the Salvation Army kicked off their annual Red Kettle fundraiser to help raise money this holiday season for families in need.

“It provides a sense of stability, it provides a sense of dignity for families to be able to provide something that they may not be able to fit into their budget,” Lieutenant Scott Smith with the Salvation Army said.

Smith says donations are crucial, not only for their Christmas assistance programs, but to support those in need all year long.

“About 70% of what we earn year-round, what we raise year-round happens at Christmas time and the money that we earn right now is helping with rental assistance, it’s helping with utility assistance,” Smith said.

Smith says their goal is to raise $375,000.

It’s a goal he feels can be accomplished with the help of Fort Wayne neighbors.

“As a community, it is our privilege to be able to step up and help one another,” Smith said. “I mean, that’s one of the things that we’re called to do, is to help those that are in need.”

You can register to volunteer to ring by clicking here.

You can donate in-person at the following locations:

  • Sweetwater Sound - 5501 US 30 W
  • Friendly Fox - 4001 S Wayne Ave.
  • Lake City Bank - 10429 Illinois Road
  • Milan Center Feed & Grain Inc. - 15402 Doty Road
  • Old National Bank - 116 E. Berry Street, Suite 102
  • Walmart - 7502 Southtown Crossing Blvd.
  • Walmart - 10420 Maysville Road
  • Walmart - 10105 Lima Road
  • Walmart - 5311 Coldwater Road
  • Walmart - 1710 Apple Glen Blvd.
  • Sam’s Club - 6736 Lima Road

