Fort Wayne man arrested Wednesday on several child molestation charges

By WPTA Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department says they have arrested a 35-year-old man on several child sex crime charges Wednesday morning.

Officers say a child disclosed that they were a victim of sexual abuse and identified Nicholas Bolin as the offender.

Detectives then issued an arrest warrant for Bolin, taking him into custody around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. He is currently facing charges including three counts of child molesting and one count of performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor.

FWPD says the Dr. Bill Lewis Center For Children, the Indiana Department of Child Services-Allen County, the Fort Wayne Sexual Assault Treatment Center, and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department-Warrants Division assisted in the investigation.

More information on local child advocacy resources can be found here.

