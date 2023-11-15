Fort Wayne man arrested Wednesday on several child molestation charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department says they have arrested a 35-year-old man on several child sex crime charges Wednesday morning.

Officers say a child disclosed that they were a victim of sexual abuse and identified Nicholas Bolin as the offender.

Detectives then issued an arrest warrant for Bolin, taking him into custody around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. He is currently facing charges including three counts of child molesting and one count of performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor.

FWPD says the Dr. Bill Lewis Center For Children, the Indiana Department of Child Services-Allen County, the Fort Wayne Sexual Assault Treatment Center, and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department-Warrants Division assisted in the investigation.

