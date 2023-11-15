Fort Wayne Crime Stoppers celebrates 40 years of service

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - You may have come across a Crime Stoppers commercial while watching television, and on Tuesday, the organization celebrated 40 years of service.

The current coordinator, Ken Fries, and the founder of Crime Stoppers, Gary Lotter, were in attendance for the celebration.

Crime Stoppers began operation on Nov. 14., 1983, and the organization receives anonymous tips from the public to help solve crimes by giving the anonymous information to the police.

If anyone has a tip or tips on crimes in our area, contact Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the “P3 Tips” app.

