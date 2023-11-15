Angola residents concerned about a sharp curve along U.S. 20

ANGOLA, Ind. (WPTA) - Last night, there was a fatal semi-truck crash on U.S. 20 in Angola, the second crash at that location since October 2nd, and the third this year.

The other two wrecks this year were not fatal, but residents that live along that area, are concerned about the increase in the past two months.

One resident, Pete Goodwin, says he’s always prepared to help when these accidents do happen.

“Unfortunately I keep a flashlight, a knife, so we can get them out of the seatbelt so those types of things are standard sitting here at my house because of the frequency of all these accidents. It shouldn’t be like that. I shouldn’t have to listen to a truck coming down the road and think are they gonna make it or not gonna make it,” says Goodwin.

Goodwin and his neighbors have thought of solutions that could possibly help. Those include making semi-truck drivers go on the toll roads instead of U.S. 20 or putting flashing lights to warn the drivers coming through the curve.

We reached out to the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) and they gave a statement saying they haven’t seen a pattern or wrecks at this location.

INDOT also says they already have safety measures at that location like a “curve ahead” warning sign, a 40 mph speed limit sign and chevrons to warn drivers.

Goodwin says he’s worried about what will happen next.

“Our biggest fear is it’s going to come over and hit one of the houses, that’s always a possibility that could happen, it has not happened yet, but it could,” says Goodwin.

INDOT says people can reach out to them through their customer service portal here if they have concerns or questions about state roadways.

