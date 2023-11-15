$1.75M awarded to estate of Nappanee woman killed in same crash as Jackie Walorski

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Circuit Court has awarded $1.75 million to the estate of a Nappanee woman who was killed in the same crash that killed Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski and two of her staffers.

The crash happened back on Aug. 3, 2022, on State Road 19 in Elkhart County.

Officials say Edith Schmucker, 56, of Nappanee was driving a Buick LeSabre that was hit by an SUV that was driven by Zachery Potts, the district director for Walorski.

Schmucker, Potts, Walorski, and Emma Thomson — the communications director for Walorski — all died in the crash.

Schmucker died without a will, so a court appointed special administrators for her estate. Her son will receive the proceeds from this wrongful death lawsuit.

