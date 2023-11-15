$1.75M awarded to estate of Nappanee woman killed in same crash as Jackie Walorski

Edith Schmucker
Edith Schmucker(Thompson Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Circuit Court has awarded $1.75 million to the estate of a Nappanee woman who was killed in the same crash that killed Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski and two of her staffers.

The crash happened back on Aug. 3, 2022, on State Road 19 in Elkhart County.

Officials say Edith Schmucker, 56, of Nappanee was driving a Buick LeSabre that was hit by an SUV that was driven by Zachery Potts, the district director for Walorski.

Schmucker, Potts, Walorski, and Emma Thomson — the communications director for Walorski — all died in the crash.

Schmucker died without a will, so a court appointed special administrators for her estate. Her son will receive the proceeds from this wrongful death lawsuit.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sharp U.S. 20 Curve

Angola residents concerned about a sharp curve along U.S. 20

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Samantha Condra
Last night, there was a fatal semi-truck crash on U.S. 20 in Angola, the second crash at that location since October 2nd, and the third this year.

News

Angola residents concerned about a sharp curve along U.S. 20

Angola residents concerned about a sharp curve along U.S. 20

Updated: 27 minutes ago

Weather

Average first snowfall 0.1",1.0", and 3.0"

When does the first measurable snowfall usually happen in 21Country?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brian Barrett
Despite a few snowflakes on Halloween, we are still waiting for the first measurable snowfall of the season.

News

Allen County Courthouse

‘VERY IMPULSIVE:’ Juvenile arrests, crime on the rise in Allen County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WPTA Staff and Taylor Williams
The Allen County Prosecutor's Office has seen a rise in young adults committing crimes and getting arrested.

News

‘VERY IMPULSIVE:’ Juvenile arrests, crime on the rise in Allen County

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Vincent Village: Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week

Vincent Village in November

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Salvation Army kicks off annual Red Kettle fundraiser

Salvation Army kicks off annual Red Kettle fundraiser

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex Null
Wednesday at Sweetwater Sound, staff with the Salvation Army kicked off their annual Red Kettle fundraiser to help raise money this holiday season for families in need.

News

Salvation Army kicks off annual Red Kettle fundraiser

Updated: 3 hours ago

Community

2023 Turkey Rally

Turkey Rally 2023: Help local families celebrate Thanksgiving

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WPTA Staff
You can help families celebrate Thanksgiving this year during the Turkey Rally with turkey or food donations.

News

Turkey Rally 2023: Help local families celebrate Thanksgiving

Updated: 3 hours ago