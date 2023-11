INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - Warsaw native Kyle Mangas scored nine points in his home debut with the Indiana Mad Ants at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday night.

The 24-year-old spent the last couple of seasons playing professionally overseas.

Mangas earned back-to-back NAIA Player of the Year awards in his time with Indiana Wesleyan.

