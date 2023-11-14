Three-car collision in Marshall County leaves one injured

By Evan Harris
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police troopers responded to a collision between a semi and two cars early on Monday.

Officers say the crash happened on U.S. 6 a little before 8:20 a.m. Monday, and found a Freightliner semi on its side, blocking all lanes on the road.

Troopers say a Nissan SUV was driving north on Sycamore Road. Police say the SUV ran a stop sign, colliding with the semi that was going westbound.

The release says the collision caused the Freightliner to flip on its side. Another car nearby was damaged due to the collision.

Police say a 17-year-old was driving the Nissan, and was taken to a hospital in South Bend with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.

First responders say the scene was cleared in three hours.

