Spiking RSV cases get a new treatment from the F.D.A., but it’s not as accessible as they hoped

By Kara Porzuczek
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - So far this year there has been a shortage of medication for RSV, with babies being the most affected. To combat the problem the F.D.A. has created a new treatment, but demand is surpassing the supply of the medication.

The virus is most common in infants to little kids and includes symptoms such as high fevers, and trouble breathing. The new treatment is to help infants from getting the virus or getting it as severely.

The new treatment is high in demand and hard to find. The C.D.C is currently warning Doctors to give the treatment to babies 6 months and younger, and those who are at the highest risk for the virus.

If you have an infant or child showing symptoms of RSV it’s important to get them help right away. Even if it may just be a common cold, you can never be too cautious.

