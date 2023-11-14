Spiking RSV cases get a new treatment from the F.D.A., but it’s not as accessible as they hoped

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - So far this year there has been a shortage of medication for RSV, with babies being the most affected. To combat the problem the F.D.A. has created a new treatment, but demand is surpassing the supply of the medication.

The virus is most common in infants to little kids and includes symptoms such as high fevers, and trouble breathing. The new treatment is to help infants from getting the virus or getting it as severely.

“It’s called Nirsevimab or Beyfortus is the term that people use to describe this injection. It’s a onetime injection that can provide symptom relief if you are exposed to RSV.”

The new treatment is high in demand and hard to find. The C.D.C is currently warning Doctors to give the treatment to babies 6 months and younger, and those who are at the highest risk for the virus.

If you have an infant or child showing symptoms of RSV it’s important to get them help right away. Even if it may just be a common cold, you can never be too cautious.

