SILVER ALERT: FWPD searching for endangered 78-year-old woman

By WPTA Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department is looking for help finding a 78-year-old woman they say is endangered.

A Public Safety Alert sent to residents says FWPD is searching for Karen Jenkins, described as being 5′3″, 100 pounds, and has silver hair and brown eyes.

FWPD is searching for 78-year-old Karen Jenkins, described as being 5′3″, 100 pounds, and has...
FWPD is searching for 78-year-old Karen Jenkins, described as being 5′3″, 100 pounds, and has silver hair and brown eyes.(staff)

Police say she was last seen driving a gray 2017 Buick Lacrosse with license plate number 999ADT.

Officers say she was last seen in Columbia City around 2 a.m. on Tuesday. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, police say.

Later on Monday, officials issued a Silver Alert for Jenkins. They say if you see her, you are asked to call FWPD at 260-427-1222 or 911.

Police say Karen Jenkins was last seen driving a gray 2017 Buick Lacrosse with license plate...
Police say Karen Jenkins was last seen driving a gray 2017 Buick Lacrosse with license plate number 999ADT in Columbia City early on Nov. 14.(FWPD)

21Alive has reached out to FWPD for additional information and will update this story if more is released.

For the latest breaking news sent straight to your mobile device, download our app on iPhone or Android here and opt-in to receive push alerts.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

21Alive News Now Digital Desk

Garrett mayor discusses investigation into police department

Updated: 29 minutes ago

News

Be prepared to be taken back by the massive collection of antiques from numerous vendors at the...

‘The Rink’ antique & vintage mall opens to public

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Emilia Miles
Be prepared to be taken back by the massive collection of antiques from numerous vendors at the newly open ‘The Rink’.

News

Fort Wayne Fire Department unveils new fire station

Fort Wayne Fire Department unveils new fire station

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Null
Members of the Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) shared an exciting moment today as they officially opened a new and improved Station 14.

News

Fort Wayne Fire Department unveils new fire station

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

FWPD searching for missing 78-year-old woman

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney Neal Blythe

DeKalb County Prosecutor: ISP investigating Garrett Police Department

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
21Alive News is working to learn more after the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney said his office would not file new criminal cases brought forth by the Garrett Police Department.

News

DeKalb County Prosecutor: ISP investigating Garrett Police Department

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

INDOT leaders say both on-ramps from S.R. 14 to northbound I-69 are back open as of Tuesday...

INDOT: After weeks of closures, Illinois Road on-ramps to I-69 reopen

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Weeks of traffic headaches along I-69 near Illinois Road are coming to an end.

News

After weeks of closures, Illinois Road on-ramps to I-69 reopen

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Man arrested after firing dozens of shots at Paula’s on Main building, other businesses

Updated: 5 hours ago