SILVER ALERT: FWPD searching for endangered 78-year-old woman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department is looking for help finding a 78-year-old woman they say is endangered.

A Public Safety Alert sent to residents says FWPD is searching for Karen Jenkins, described as being 5′3″, 100 pounds, and has silver hair and brown eyes.

Police say she was last seen driving a gray 2017 Buick Lacrosse with license plate number 999ADT.

Officers say she was last seen in Columbia City around 2 a.m. on Tuesday. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, police say.

Later on Monday, officials issued a Silver Alert for Jenkins. They say if you see her, you are asked to call FWPD at 260-427-1222 or 911.

