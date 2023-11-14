‘The Rink’ antique & vintage mall opens to public

By Emilia Miles
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Be prepared to be taken back by the massive collection of antiques from numerous vendors at the newly open ‘The Rink’.

It was announced in May that local businessman Alex Haggard acquired the 23,000-square-foot Roller Dome South with plans to celebrate its beloved history, starting with the name. That’s when the new owners came up with the idea to make the new building into an antique mall.

Owners say demand was so high, that some vendors pulled all the strings to secure their spot at the rink. One vendor even pulled an all-nighter to be the first in line to claim his spot.

READ MORE: Antique mall opening in former Roller Dome South building

21 Alive’s Emilia Miles visited the space and talked with a vendor and one of the owners to find out what you can expect when you walk inside.

You can find more information and ways to contact by visiting their Facebook page.

