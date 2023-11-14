“For Owen”, a documentary showing Owen Scheele’s impact on the community and the Carroll football team

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - “For Owen” is a short-film-style documentary that shows the impact Carroll High School’s former quarterback Owen Scheele had on the team and the community.

Owen passed away last summer from his battle with Leukemia, that following fall, Carroll football dedicated their season to him and then made it to the state championship game for the first time.

The movie was created by fellow Carroll graduate, Grant Giszewski. It shows that journey and how they used the memory of Owen to push them to a historic season.

Owen’s parents are featured in the film, talking about Owen’s impact and the family they gained with the football program.

21Alive spoke with Stephanie Scheele about the documentary, and what it feels like to have support from the community.

“It’s humbling you know, you never want a tribute video about your child, but it’s humbling that Owen impacted so many lives and made a difference to his teammates, to his coaches, to the community,” says Stephanie.

She says she loved watching the team complete that state championship run, but it was bittersweet.

“It was really hard to go in the stands every day, or every weekend, every Friday night because Owen should’ve been on the field and so that was gut-wrenching, but knowing these boys were playing for something bigger and knowing that Owen wouldn’t want us anywhere else on a Friday night other than watching his boys,” says Stephanie.

The one thing she’s hoping people will take away from the film is how loving Owen was.

“He documented Owen’s personality really well, I’m smiling because he got a lot of great content that makes our sweet boy shine,” says Stephanie.

You can get free tickets for the 9 p.m. showing next Friday at Carroll High School here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.