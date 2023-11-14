Man arrested after firing dozens of shots at Paula’s on Main building, other businesses

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A 46-year-old man has been arrested on criminal recklessness charges after police say he fired dozens of shots at area businesses including Paula’s on Main last month.

Court records show Kevin Smith is facing five charges after firing over 50 shots along West Main Street on Oct. 30.

Dispatchers got several calls about a man who was shooting at passing cars on West Main Street around 9 p.m., court documents say. Callers reported hearing between 20-35 gunshots, saying shots were still being fired in the highly populated area, surrounded by housing and local businesses.

As officers arrived at the scene, they say the man ran off, firing one shot at officers. FWPD said officers fired back, hitting the suspect. He was taken to an area hospital in non-life-threatening condition and has since been released.

Police say they found Smith was carrying multiple magazines, some extended, some full of ammunition, and some empty. He also had additional boxes of ammunition and a 9mm handgun.

After speaking with witnesses, documents say officers learned Smith had just been asked to leave O’Sullivans Italian Pub. Police say surveillance video shows Smith going outside of the bar and firing several shots in the air.

Witnesses then told officers they saw Smith cross the street and reload his gun, firing shots at the neighboring restaurant, Paula’s on Main. The restaurant was closed at the time of the shooting, but police found multiple bullet holes in the front of the building and nearby businesses.

As he was firing shots, police say several cars drove through the line of fire, at risk of being hit.

All in all, officers say they collected over 50 shell casings they believed were fired by Smith. Following a records check on Smith, officers say they found he was prohibited from having a firearm due to a prior stalking felony conviction.

Smith is charged with criminal recklessness shooting a firearm into a building, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, unlawful carrying of a handgun, and resisting law enforcement.

