ISP investigating death of 18-year-old woman in Madison County Jail

(MGN)
By Evan Harris
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:51 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ANDERSON, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police say they are investigating the death of an 18-year-old woman in the Madison County Jail this past weekend.

According to a news release, Shelby L. Hall of Anderson was found unresponsive by jail staff on Saturday.

The release says responding officers and medical staff tried to give medical aid to Hall, but she was pronounced dead.

Officers say no foul play is suspected, and the official autopsy and toxicology reports are still pending.

Hall’s death remains under investigation.

